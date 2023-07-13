Chewing gum is widely popular with many using it to freshen their breath or as something to pass the time.

However, this popular chewy treat could actually damage your health and aggravate the pre-existing conditions in your jaw.

The health warning was issued by orthodontic expert Dr Hasan Kasem who revealed the exact amount of time you should chew gum before disposing of it in a waste bin.

A dentist and orthodontic expert has revealed when you should spit your gum (Canva) (Image: Canva)

When should you spit out your chewing gum amid health warning from dentist?





Dr Kasem told the Daily Mail: "My recommendation is to chew gum for a maximum of up to 15 minutes."

The dentist added that chewing too long on a stick of gum worsens conditions affecting the temporomandibular (TMJ) which connects the lower jaw to the skull.

He said: "Chewing gum cannot cause a TMJ problem, but it can aggravate the problem in patients with a TMJ injury", adding that those with existing conditions should avoid gum altogether.

This comes amid other well-known issues relating to the enamel on teeth in what is called demineralisation. This causes the enamel to wear away, leading to cavities and more problems.

Dentists have also warned over gum disease as up to 30% show some symptoms (Canva) (Image: Canva)

Brits warned over 'quiet disease' that almost a third have symptoms of

A warning has also been issued to Brits over a "quiet disease", leading to serious issues down the line.

Gum disease symptoms have been found in around 15% to 30% of UK mouths with many adults exhibiting chronic signs of the dental disease.

According to the Natural History Museum in London, gum disease is now worse than it was in Roman Britain when only 5% to 10% showed signs of the condition.

Gum disease is caused when bacteria in the mouth begin attacking the gum tissue around the teeth, causing them to become exposed, seeing a loosening of the teeth.

Gingivitis (early gum disease) often goes unnoticed because it doesn't cause pain. However, those with the condition may notice their gums bleed when brushing or flossing.