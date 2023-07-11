Although you might be planning days out to museums, parks and organising sporting adventures, some parents and carers might be worried about how to keep children stimulated with education.

It’s a long period of time for a youngster to go without being in a classroom but reading at home is just one of the ways to keep them engaged.

'That is part of the beauty of all literature. You discover that your longings are universal longings, that you're not lonely and isolated from anyone. You belong.'



F. Scott Fitzgerald #MondayMotivation — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) July 10, 2023

Here are some tips from former chief executive of The Reading Agency, Sue Wilkinson who spoke to the publishing house Penguin on how to keep your child reading this summer.

5 ways to encourage your child to read in the summer holidays

Start off by reading something small

“Summers are for fun; some children might not imagine books being a part of their dream summer holiday, and that’s ok. Start off with something small, like magazines, comics, or graphic novels.

“This will let your child know that reading doesn’t have to mean long dense texts, and they should only read what they enjoy in their spare time.

"Practising with shorter materials that they enjoy will give your child the confidence to read more.”

Sue also explains research has shown that letting children choose their own books is an effective way to create “lifelong readers.”

She added: “If your child is in need of inspiration, the Summer Reading Challenge website has a great Book Sorter tool to help your child pick the perfect book, recommended by other children.”

Is there a particular book you like to read with your children? (Image: Getty)

Your child might need a ‘reading role model’

“Children often mimic the behaviours of older role models, so why not pick up a book to motivate your child? Reading will also benefit you: research indicates that 38% of people in the UK find reading to be a good remedy for stress.

“Our own research has found that 91% of Brits think reading can have a positive effect on mental health and wellbeing. Like with kids, content is key for adults too. We did some research and found that 54% of Brits are stuck reading the same book, which stops them from reading any more.”

Sue says if you’re struggling for good material, head to your local library to find a book to suit quick reading.

Start a conversation to ‘bring the words to life’

“Discussing what you’re both reading will bring the words to life and help start conversations with your child. Children appreciate it when you take an interest in them and their reading should be no different.

“Talking about things with your child will also allow you to explore new perspectives and process what they read.

“A book has the ability to unlock a child’s imagination and allow them to see the world through someone else’s eyes. Build on that. Learn what your child sees.”

Introducing... the Penguin Book Vending Machine!



In 1935, Sir Allen Lane was inspired to create Penguin Books when he couldn't find a good book to read at Exeter St. David's train station.



We've gone back to our roots to ensure modern day commuters won't face the same problem. pic.twitter.com/5rEf4IfL3f — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) March 24, 2023

See if their friends want to get involved with reading too

“Like most people, children don’t want to feel like the odd ones out. So, make reading something that they can do with their friends. Have a chat with some of the parents at your school to see how they’d feel about library “play-dates”.

“You can take your child, a friend, and perhaps a parent to your local library to pick out books. Lots of libraries organise activities over the summer, which are a great way to motivate your child to read whilst also building friendships before the start of the new school year.”

Create a 15-minute reading routine

“It’s often hard to change or build a new habit. Why not set aside 15 minutes for reading every day over the summer, for both you and your child? Work it into their routine, a good time might be before dinner so you can discuss what they’ve read during your meal.

“If you have a particularly busy schedule (like lots of parents do these days!), why not listen to books whilst in the car? Your child can follow along with the physical book and you can still talk to them about the story and characters.”