However, despite these alarming findings, the authors of the study have insisted that “inferences from the results are limited" as they called for more research into the link between cancer risk and job type.

The research was conducted by a team from the University of Montreal in Canada which examined data on 491 Canadian women with ovarian cancer and compared them with 897 who did not.

The research also examined jobs against the job-exposure matrix to find a link between professions and exposure to certain chemicals.

What jobs are at a 'higher risk of ovarian cancer' amid new research?





The study concluded that a number of popular jobs appeared to show a higher risk of ovarian cancer with those working as hairdressers, barbers and beauticians appearing to show a three-fold higher risk.

Those working in accountancy for a decade were twice as likely to develop the disease while construction workers were three times as likely.

Those working as shop assistants and other salespeople had a 45% increased risk while those who alter clothes appeared to have an 85% higher risk.

The researchers said that those at higher risk of the cancer were more likely to be around chemicals and "agents" like cosmetic talc, ammonia, hydrogen peroxide, hair dust, synthetic fibres, polyester fibres, organic dyes, and pigments and bleaches.

The authors wrote: “We observed associations suggesting that accountancy, hairdressing, sales, sewing and related occupations may be linked to excess risks."

Women under-represented in 'cancer research studies'





Academics from the National Cancer Insitute in the United States pointed out that women are underrepresented in “occupational cancer research studies”.

They said the study “reminds us that while the lack of representation of women in occupational cancer studies — and indeed, even potential strategies to address this issue — have been long recognised, there is still a need for improvement in studying women’s occupational risks.

“By excluding women, we miss the opportunity to identify risk factors for female-specific cancers, to evaluate whether sex-specific differences in risk occur, and to study exposures occurring in occupations held primarily by women.”