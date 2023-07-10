Whether heading for an all-inclusive break ready to soak up the sun or taking a trip to explore a new city and culture, plenty will be jetting off.

But as ever, flying to your holiday destinations isn't as simple as we would all like it to be.

With plenty of safety regulations in place and rules and restrictions that need to be stuck too.

That includes alcohol, with airport duty-free giving you the chance to save money on goods, you might treat yourself to a bottle or two.

However, you do need to be aware of some rules around alcohol and flying as airlines offer different regulations.

So you don't get caught out we've gathered all the information from major airlines including Tui, easyJet, Ryanair, Jet2, British Airways and more.

easyJet alcohol rules

easyJet allows customers to bring a bottle onto the plane, however, you can not drink it during the flight.

The airline states: "You can bring alcohol bought in the airside departure lounge into the cabin as long as it's unopened. Alcohol must be lower than 70 per cent alcohol by volume and packed either in an airport shopping bag or in your cabin bag.

"It's strictly forbidden to drink any alcohol that has not been purchased on board the aircraft and those found consuming their own alcohol may face prosecution."

Tui alcohol rules

Tui allows alcohol in carry-on baggage and checked-in hold baggage as long as it does not contain more than 70 per cent alcohol by volume.

Plus it should be in original packaging with a maximum amount of five litres per person.

But you can not drink alcohol onboard Tui flights and they must be in sealed security bags given at a duty fee checkout.

Ryanair alcohol rules

Passengers on Ryanair flights can have duty-free alcohol on board, but can not drink it during the flight.

Plus, this summer, customers flying from the UK to Ibiza, Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga, Palma, and Tenerife South customers can not take booze on board.

Ryanair states: "Customers will not be allowed to carry alcohol on board and all cabin baggage will be searched at the boarding gates.

"Any alcohol purchased in airport shops or elsewhere must be packed carefully in a suitable item of cabin baggage, which will be tagged at the gate and then placed in the aircraft hold free of charge if you have purchased priority boarding or have a small piece of hand luggage.

"If the bag is unsuitable for placing in the hold (e.g. plastic bag) then customers will be required to dispose of the alcohol in the bins provided.

"Boarding gates will be carefully monitored and customers showing any signs of anti-social behaviour or attempting to conceal alcohol will be denied travel without refund or compensation."

Jet2 alcohol rules

Jet2 does not allow anyone to bring alcohol on board with the purpose of drinking it.

Adding that drinks with more than 24 per cent but not more than 70 per cent alcohol by volume, have to be kept in sealed duty-free bags and be no more than five litres per person.

British Airways' alcohol rules

BA has no limit on the amount of alcohol you can take on board however, the volume must be below 24 per cent.

Any drinks above 70 per cent are not permitted on to BA planes for hand luggage or checked-in.