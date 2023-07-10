Customers will be able to interact with selected sellers who have a QR code on their lanyard, or via a webpage, to share information with family and friends.

The Big Issue Group is also unveiling a mural in Shoreditch, London titled The Street Is My Store.

The aim of the mural is to highlight that although vendors don’t have a traditional bricks and mortar outlet to sell from, they are running mini businesses, buying and selling copies of the magazine to earn a living in order to change their lives.

Meet Easton, who has been selling The Big Issue since 2008. He turned 70 this year and his customers' support helped him take a well-earned holiday.



Global Street Art’s lead artist Peter Barber has created the mural which is also designed to raise awareness of the new digital initiative.

The Big Issue said the challenge people are facing during the cost-of-living crisis is reflected in vendor numbers which have seen an increase of 10% since last year.

The group has supported 1,174 vendors through the Big Issue frontline services to access support services including housing, wellbeing, financial advice and support, employment and food and fuel support.

Oasis fan Colin has been selling The Big Issue since 2010. He says selling the magazine allows him to get out, and make friends. He's very grateful to the customers who have supported him, over the years.



Lord Bird, founder of the Big Issue Group, said: “I started the Big Issue to help people help themselves off the streets and out of poverty.

“Sadly, the work we do has never been more important. And just like any small business, it simply doesn’t work without the support of the community.

“We hope this mural will resonate with the public and help boost the visibility of our vendors and the work they do.”

He added: “We are also pleased to mark the launch of yet another way by which customers can further connect with their local vendor which is why we are urging you to help boost your local vendor’s income by scanning their personalised QR code to share the vendor’s story and subscribe.”