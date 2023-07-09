Alastair is a journalist and former spokesman for ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The 66-year-old was on the show to promote his new book ‘But What Can I Do?’ and to discuss political issues, such as why people have “fallen out of love” with politics and his role within the Labour party.

Things got a little bit heated as Alastair and co-host of the Channel 4 show Tim Lovejoy debated their political differences, but it was when Alastair discussed Greta Thunberg and her climate change activism that he made the error.

These guys are about to do my portrait ⁦@SundayBrunchC4⁩ pic.twitter.com/FCAJhVOEvT — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 9, 2023

He was praising the work of the 20-year-old who is from Sweden but commented on others who criticise her, saying: "They are mainly male, right-wing, older men....sitting there on a sofa saying he's a t***, that's what they do."

Tim, who presents the show with chef Simon Rimmer, immediately stepped in and apologised to viewers for the bad language.

Simon returned to Sunday Brunch today after the death of his father Peter in Merseyside last Thursday at the age of 89.

On social media, one person responded: “Alastair Campbell not been asked to hang around for the light banter bit then? #sundaybrunch"

Chatting with us now is @leighfrancis to talk about his new tour ‘’My First Time’’ 😁 pic.twitter.com/r0LxLnN2Gl — Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) July 9, 2023

Alastair Campbell issues comment after swearing live on Sunday Brunch

Posting on Twitter to his one million followers, he said: “Apologies for use of T-word on @SundayBrunchC4 …. Didn’t realise it was on @Ofcom “strong swearword” list … but at least @LeighFrancis seems happy (“normally me that gets told off for swearing …”

Someone replied: “50p in the swear jar for charity and you’re good to go !”

Another account wrote: “your face when you realised” along with two laughing face emojis.

A viewer asked: “Hahahhahaa it was quite funny…..did they throw you off after?”

He was joined on the show by actor/singer Sam Palladio, comedian Leigh Francis, Ray BLK, Kieran Hodgson and rock band The Teskey Brothers.