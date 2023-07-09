In a statement published on the group’s official Twitter account, it says the band had to “defend Lee” after the “attack” which continued when the plane had landed after travelling on a Turkish Airlines flight from Georgia to Istanbul.

It also said the 40-year-old was “pushed down a flight of stairs” and as result it “caused an injury to his leg”.

The tweet concluded by saying the incident happened after Lee had "put his feet on the seat, which was considered culturally insensitive".

It also added: “Lee has apologised for any unknowing offence caused.”

The band, who are known for their chart-topping single All Rise, confirmed both Lee and the passenger were spoken to by police, and the singer was "free to continue his journey" after voluntarily giving a victim statement.

"Lee was not at any point arrested, detained or charged with any offence,” it added.

It comes after Lee was found guilty of being drunk on an aircraft and racially aggravated common assault towards a cabin crew member back in January this year, reports Sky News.

He also pleaded guilty to drunkenly assaulting a police officer by biting him as he was arrested.

However, Lee has since appealed his conviction, claiming he acted in “self-defence” and is currently awaiting his sentencing.

A hearing was told that Lee was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year.

After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Lee made comments about the flight attendant's looks before grabbing her wrists.

The singer appeared alongside Simon Webbe, Duncan James and Antony Costa in Blue and together they released three studio albums before announcing a hiatus in late 2004.