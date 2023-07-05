The application process was opened earlier this year after ITV commissioned a new series of the programme.

Previously, the show has found a home on a number of UK channels such as Channel 4 and Channel 5.

On the application page, ITV producers tell potential applicants: "We’re looking for the nation’s most interesting, funny and entertaining characters from all walks of life.

This is Big Brother. @AJOdudu and @iamwillbest please come to the diary room...



✨ Meet your brand new Big Brother hosts ✨



Coming soon to ITV2 and @ITVX #BBUK pic.twitter.com/gn52oRZatT — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 25, 2023

"Think you’ve got what it takes to be a great housemate?"

Previously, it was announced that big names Aj Odudu from Married At First Sight and Will Best would be hosting the new series of Big Brother.

When do applications close to take part in Big Brother?





The application deadline was extended to Friday, July 14, 2023, at midnight.

Those wanting to take part have just days to get their application in before having to wait for another series.

How to apply to take part in Big Brother?





Those wanting to apply can do so by visiting the Big Brother application page where they will be greeted by a large purple 'apply now' button.

After clicking this, they will be shown a welcome page and asked a number of questions such as their personal details and some information about their lives.

Before finishing the application, they will be asked to upload some media.

Those wishing to take part will have to be 18 or over and lawfully reside in the United Kingdom.