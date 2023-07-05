All hot menu items and hot drinks (excluding syrups and speciality drinks) will have 75% off their usual price for NHS staff just for today (Wednesday, July 5).

In a statement Morrisons said: "NHS staff can feast on an 11-piece breakfast for just £1.50 (usually costs £5.99) which includes two sausages, two rashers of bacon, one fried egg, a flat mushroom, a grilled tomato half, two hash browns, Heinz baked beans and a piece of toast - enough to fuel staff for the day.

"Café mains are also available for a fraction of the original price, the offer includes favourites like Fish & Chips for only £1.75 or a delicious Roast Dinner for just £1.87 – this is the lowest price offering on the high-street, with other high-street alternatives charging from £6.49 for a Roast Dinner and £8.49 for Fish & Chips."

Today we’re offering all NHS workers 75% off hot food and drink in our Café to celebrate 75 years of the NHS - cakes too ☕ Got an NHS hero? Tag them in the comments so they don’t miss out ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EtUreA3BpY — Morrisons (@Morrisons) July 5, 2023

To redeem the discount, NHS workers just need to present a valid ID card at the till and a 75% off offer will automatically be applied.

Morrisons NHS Big Tea event

In support of the annual NHS Big Tea fundraising event Morrisons café is also bringing back its Every Pack Gives Back initiative for the whole of July.

The scheme will allow customers to donate when they purchase a slice of Victoria Sponge or Chocolate Fudge Cake and a hot drink for £2.99, with Morrisons donating 5p of the sale to support NHS Charities Together.

Chris Strong, Morrisons Café Buying Manager, said: “We’re excited to support NHS Charities Together again this year and raise money for the important work that they continue to do daily and have done for the last 75 years.

Shout out to all NHS staff 🫖🍰✨@morrisons is playing a big part in the #nhsbigtea and to celebrate, they are offering 75% off in their cafe 🧡🙌



*Remember to take your staff ID 🪪 @LancsHospJobs @LancsHospitals @NHSCharities #makingadifference pic.twitter.com/pCUQwEg0M0 — Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity (@LancHospCharity) July 4, 2023

"We want to show our appreciation of NHS staff with a 75% discount and hope all staff that visit our cafés enjoy a great meal or afternoon treat and cuppa with us”.

Ellie Orton OBE, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together said: “The NHS is faced with tremendous challenges right now and NHS charities help to tackle these by providing vital extra support to NHS staff, patients and local communities.

"By supporting the NHS Big Tea, Morrisons is making an incredible contribution to this work, and helping the health service go further for everyone.

“With the support of Morrisons’ colleagues, customers and suppliers we look forward to the nation coming together this July and raising vital funds, as well as a cup of tea to the NHS on its birthday.”