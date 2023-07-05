A series of commemorative coin designs will be released by the Royal Mint to mark the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The film was the third to be released in the original trilogy back in 1983 and featured the iconic trio Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) and Harrison Ford (Han Solo).

But now for the first time, characters from the sci-fi series will feature on an official UK coin.

The Royal Mint has unveiled the first coin design in its new collection which celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi. pic.twitter.com/opHulgzRj2 — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 4, 2023

Characters including friendly robots C-3PO and R2-D2 will be the first to feature on 50p coins as part of the four-coin collection.

Other coins will feature Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, the villainous Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine and Han Solo and Chewbacca.

Who is designing the first Star Wars coins and how are they made?





Experienced coin designer Ffion Gwillim has brought the characters to life by working in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company.

Combining traditional minting techniques with cutting-edge technology, the Royal Mint’s craftspeople have been able to reproduce R2-D2 and C-3PO in colour for the first time on the coins.

Each coin in the Star Wars collection features a special lenticular feature which reveals symbols when tilted in the light.

The lenticular feature on the first coin in the collection features both Tatooine and the Rebel Alliance “Starbird” logo.

The Star Wars™ Collection will finally land on 10 July 2023, with the first in a collection of coins dedicated to one of the most popular film franchises in cinematic history.



The four-coin collection celebrates some of the most popular partnerships from the original Star Wars… pic.twitter.com/VFWSCCo8GS — Change Checker (@ChangeChecker) July 4, 2023

The intricate designs were imprinted onto the coins using an advanced picosecond laser to ensure accuracy and create an additional special effect.

When will the Star Wars coins be available to purchase?





The first coin in the collection celebrating the characters from Star Wars, which comes in a 50p and ounce range, will be available to purchase on the Royal Mint’s website from Monday, July 10 at 9am.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, said: “We are delighted to launch an out-of-this-world collection to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

“We are excited to enthuse new and existing coin collectors across the world, as well as Star Wars’ thriving fan base, both in the United Kingdom and internationally, with the launch of this collection.

“The collection features beloved character duos from the Star Wars franchise, and the team at the Royal Mint have worked to faithfully recreate the iconic R2-D2 and C-3PO, the first Star Wars characters to feature on coins in the collection.”