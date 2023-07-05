NHS bosses said that the use of the system to monitor children at home will offer parents “peace of mind”.

Officials say virtual wards can help patients avoid unnecessary hospital trips altogether, or enable them to be sent home from hospital sooner.

The way this system works is by using specific equipment clinicians can monitor vital signs such as a patient’s heart rate, oxygen levels and temperature remotely.

This is supplemented through in-person visits or video consultations with clinicians, who can then order tests and treatments depending on the situation.

Clinicians can monitor the vital signs of patients remotely (Image: PA)

The initiative is a key part of NHS plans to recover services after the pandemic and more than 160,000 adult patients and 6,400 children have already been successfully treated on virtual wards.

How many virtual ward beds will there be?





Paediatric virtual wards have already been successfully trialled in Blackpool and Dorset, officials said, offering care for conditions from asthma to heart problems.

The NHS plan to create an additional 10,000 ward beds by the winter ensuring that the service will be available for families in every region in England.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the NHS in England, said: “As the NHS celebrates its 75th anniversary today, it is amazing to see how services have changed since our foundation.

Finally – we'll make sure NHS staff can spend more time with their patients, modernising the way they work.



For example, using British tech and innovation to do the things that take staff away from the frontline, such as virtual wards which allow patients to recover at home. pic.twitter.com/Qt2FjZdd13 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 30, 2023

"Virtual wards are already providing excellent care to families when their children are sick, and this expansion will enable thousands more to receive high-quality care from home.

“Being treated at home can have a hugely positive impact on patients – it means they receive hospital-level care, but it also means they’re not separated from their families – providing peace of mind for loved ones.

“As we look to the next 75 years of the NHS, we will continue to embrace the latest technologies and innovations to meet the changing needs of patients while ensuring that care is as convenient as possible.”