The 65-year-old was first reported missing on January 13 in the Mount Baldy region of the San Gabriel mountains in California.

More than five months later his body was found by hikers with a coroner positively identifying it.

Speaking to Radio Times late last year, Sands said: "Pals I used to climb with have stopped going to the mountains".

He said that was "partly because they find, with climate change, the rock faces have become much more unstable".

Julian Sands discussed mountaineering as part of an interview with the Radio Times to promote the BBC Radio drama, The Willows (Image: PA)

Julian Sands found it hard to find people to go mountaineering with

Sands, who was 64 at the time of the interview, said those friends no longer wanted to dedicate themselves to a climb, BBC News reports.

"If you don't really have the desire, the focus for climbing a route, if you're not absolutely committed, it becomes much more dangerous and it's a much more deflating experience," he said.

"Finding folk whose company I enjoy in such stressful and intimate conditions is not easy."

He said he knew the risks of being on mountains, and was often aware of being present in places where people had lost their lives in the past.

"If you can deal with dangerous mountains, you can certainly deal with life as an actor - the two are quite complementary," he added.

Sands spoke to Radio Times to promote The Willows, a BBC radio drama that was broadcast over Christmas last year.

Born in Otley in West Yorkshire, Sands was known for his roles in films such as A Room With A View, Arachnophobia, Leaving Las Vegas, The Killing Fields and Warlock.

Notable television appearances included Vladimir Bierko in 24 and Jor-El in Smallville.

He had been married since 1990 to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, with whom he had two adult daughters.

Prior to that, between 1984 and 1987, he was married to author and journalist Sarah Harvey, with whom he had a son.