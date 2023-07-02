Johnson, who played Pearl Ladderbanks on the ITV soap from 2003 to 2020, died “peacefully” on Saturday (July 1) aged 86 following a battle with dementia.

Her death was announced in a joint statement from her family, talent agency - Jorg Betts Associates and the ITV show earlier today.

The statement read: "It is with great sadness that we announce that actress Meg Johnson passed away peacefully yesterday evening surrounded by her family.

"Meg was a kind and wonderful lady, full of warmth and always with a twinkle in her eye.

"Meg had an outstanding career that ended with her playing Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale from 2003.

"Meg had dementia for the last few years, but battled on personally and professionally regardless.

“She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her."

Emmerdale stars pay tribute to Meg Johnson

Tributes have come flooding in this afternoon following the news of Johnson's death.

Emmerdale actors and actresses, past and present have taken to social media to pay tribute to a woman they described as "one of a kind" and who would famously shout “Oh pig’s bum!” when she forgot her acting lines.

Actress Lisa Riley, best known for portraying Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale, said Johnson taught her “discipline, respect, comedy, and how not to take life too seriously.”

The actress tweeted: “You are the true meaning of the words-wonderful woman. Your energy lives on, because you were so very special!”

Danny Miller, who plays fan favourite Aaron Dingle in the long-running ITV soap and also won the 2021 series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, said he was “truly devastated” to hear of Johnson’s death.

Also taking to Twitter, Miller said: “Pearl was a fair way to describe our lovely Meg.

“The creator of ‘pigs bum!!’ – should she ever forget her lines, and a loved soul throughout the building.

“Shared many laughs with her and Dominic on set.”

Samantha Giles, who played Bernice Blackstock on Emmerdale, described Johnson as “such fun”, adding that she will “be missed”.

The actress said: “So sad to learn of lovely Meg Johnson’s passing, who played the glamourous Pearl in Emmerdale.

“She was such fun and I particularly remember her famous saying when she got her lines wrong; ‘oh pig’s bum’.”

Former Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten, who played Rachel Breckle, also tweeted: “Sending so much love to the @emmerdale family and family of the late and great Meg Johnson.

“A beautiful woman inside and out, who was always so kind to me during my #Emmerdale days.”

Michelle Hardwick, who played Vanessa Woodfield, also paid tribute to the star.

Hardwick tweeted: “Meg was absolutely one of a kind.

“A talented, funny, warm lady who everyone adored. I’m so very grateful I got to spend so much time with her.”

Former Emmerdale producer Kathleen Beedles also recalled how Johnson played a “key” role in the 2007 scenes which saw the character Len Reynolds (Peter Martin) die.

She tweeted: “I adored Meg Johnson on and off screen. Such a kind and funny lady.

“She was key in my most proud Emmerdale moment – Len’s passing. What a gift of a cast we had then. Such sad news.”