The new measures include granting expanded powers to the British Transport Police and the Ministry of Defence Police to move static protests, a common strategy employed by activist groups like Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion.

The Home Office has defended its decision, citing the need to free up police resources and minimise "mayhem" on the streets.

One of the major changes is the introduction of a criminal offence for tunnelling, a tactic frequently utilised by environmental campaigners.

The Home Office has stated the need to free up police resources is one of the reasons behind the new rules (Image: Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA Wire)

Individuals found guilty of tunnelling or being present in a tunnel to cause serious disruption could face a maximum prison sentence of three years.

Moreover, carrying equipment for tunnelling or obstructing major transport works could result in a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment.

The Home Office has justified these measures by highlighting the cost to taxpayers caused by tunnelling at locations like HS2 construction sites.

As of Sunday, obstructing the construction or maintenance of future transport networks will be deemed illegal.

However, critics have raised concerns about the potential threat these tougher laws pose to the right to protest.

They argue that these measures limit democratic expression and curb the ability of activists to lobby for change.

What did Suella Braverman say about the new measures?





Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, defended the new measures as it would "allow people to get on with their daily business".

Suella Braverman said the public had had enough of 'selfish protestors' (Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

She added: “The public have had enough of their lives being disrupted by selfish protesters. The mayhem we’ve seen on our streets has been a scandal.

“That is why I’ve given our police officers the powers they need to act fast and clamp down on these protesters determined to disrupt people’s lives.”

She said that the changes that come into force on Sunday would also ensure “the protection of journalists reporting on protests so they can carry out their important role without fear of arrest”.