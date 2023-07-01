I am due to get married this month and am in the process of coming up with a heartfelt speech to serenade my future wife with during our wedding breakfast on the day of our wedding.

It can sometimes be hard to find the right words to use or the time to sit down and write something like a wedding speech.

So we thought, why not try using Chat GPT to generate one for me.

I must at this point clarify to my future wife, who will no doubt be reading this at some point, that none of the Chat GPT generated content in this article will be a part of my actual wedding speech on the day.

What a Chat GPT-generated wedding speech looks like

I asked Chat GPT to "write a groom's speech" and this is what it came up with.

Chat GPT wedding/groom's speech in full

Ladies and gentlemen, honored guests,

First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of you for joining us on this special day as we celebrate the love between [Bride's Name] and me. Your presence here fills our hearts with joy and makes this occasion even more memorable.

Today, as the groom, I stand before you with a mixture of excitement, gratitude, and a touch of nervousness. It's an incredible honor to address you all and express my love and appreciation for the woman standing by my side, my beautiful bride.

[Bride's Name], from the moment I met you, I knew that my life was about to change in the most extraordinary way. You entered my world like a shooting star, lighting up the darkest corners of my heart and bringing boundless happiness into my life. Every day since then has been filled with love, laughter, and a deep connection that words cannot fully describe.

Today, we embark on a new chapter together, and I couldn't be more grateful to have you as my partner for this incredible journey. You have become my best friend, my confidante, and my greatest source of support and strength. You believe in me, even when I doubt myself, and your unwavering faith in our love pushes me to be the best version of myself.

I want to take a moment to acknowledge our families and friends who have played a significant role in shaping us into the people we are today. To our parents, thank you for your unconditional love and for instilling in us the values that have guided us on this path. Your unwavering support and guidance have been invaluable, and we are grateful for the foundation you have laid for us.

To our friends, thank you for standing by our side, for celebrating our joys, and for being a shoulder to lean on during the challenging times. Your love and friendship mean the world to us, and we are incredibly fortunate to have each and every one of you in our lives.

[Bride's Name], today, I want to make you a promise in front of all these witnesses. I promise to be your rock, your confidante, and your partner in all aspects of life. I promise to support your dreams, encourage your growth, and celebrate your successes as if they were my own. Together, we will navigate the ups and downs that life presents us, always with love, respect, and understanding.

As we stand here today, surrounded by love and cherished company, I want to say that I am truly blessed to have found my soulmate in you. You complete me in ways I never thought possible, and I am eternally grateful for the love and happiness you have brought into my life.

To our future, my love, let us embrace the unknown, knowing that as long as we have each other, we can face anything that comes our way. I am excited about the adventures we will embark on, the memories we will create, and the love that will continue to blossom and grow.

In closing, I want to raise a toast to my beautiful bride, to the love that binds us, and to the future that awaits us. May it be filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness. Thank you for choosing me, for loving me, and for being my forever.

Cheers to love, to our families, and to a lifetime of happiness together. I love you more than words can express.

Adding personal features

The joys of AI technology and Chat GPT, is that you can personalise what you are writing.

You are able to give it as many, or as little details as possible to change the outcome of the content.

For example, you could ask it to write a wedding speech using Shakespeare quotes or sporting metaphors.

I tried adding a few basic personal details including my name, future Mrs Glover along with the facts I moved from Australia, we met in the UK and I play cricket.

This is what Chat GPT came out with:

Ladies and gentlemen, family and friends,

Today, I stand before you with a heart full of love and gratitude as I address the most beautiful woman in the room, my future wife, Mrs. Glover.

First and foremost, I want to express my deepest appreciation to all of you for joining us on this incredible day. Your presence here is a testament to the love and support that surrounds us, and we are truly blessed to have you all here to celebrate this special occasion.

Future Mrs Glover, from the moment our paths crossed in the vibrant United Kingdom, I knew that our meeting was something extraordinary. As an Australian who had just embarked on a new chapter in my life, I never expected to find the love of my life in a land so far from home. But fate works in mysterious ways, and I am forever grateful that it led me to you.

Our journey together has been nothing short of remarkable. From exploring the picturesque English countryside to cheering on our favorite cricket teams, every moment spent with you has been filled with laughter, joy, and a deep connection that goes beyond words. You have shown me what it means to love and be loved unconditionally, and for that, I am eternally grateful.

As a cricket enthusiast, I have always been fascinated by the concept of partnership. In cricket, the bond between players is crucial for success on the field. Similarly, in life, our partnership is the foundation of our love and happiness. I am privileged to have you as my teammate, my best friend, and my greatest supporter.

To my future wife, I promise to always be your biggest cheerleader, both on and off the cricket pitch of life. I promise to stand by your side, providing unwavering support and encouragement as we tackle the challenges that lie ahead. Just as cricket is a team sport, our life together will be a collaboration built on trust, respect, and a shared vision for the future.

I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to our families who have been a source of unwavering love and support. To our parents, thank you for raising us to be the individuals we are today and for instilling in us the values of love, kindness, and perseverance. We are grateful for the strong foundation you have provided, and we promise to carry those values with us as we embark on this new chapter.

To our friends, thank you for being our pillars of strength, our confidantes, and our source of endless laughter. Your presence in our lives has made our journey richer, and we are fortunate to have you by our side.

Future Mrs Glover, as we exchange our vows today, I pledge to love you with all my heart, to honor and cherish you, and to be your partner in all aspects of life. I promise to celebrate your successes, to lend a listening ear during the tough times, and to always make you feel loved and cherished.

Together, we will continue to explore the world, creating memories that will last a lifetime. With you, I have found my home, my safe haven, and my source of boundless happiness. I am excited to build a future with you, filled with love, laughter, and the shared passion for the sport that brought us together.

To my incredible future wife, thank you for choosing me, for loving me, and for making me a better person every day. You are my inspiration, my rock, and my greatest blessing. I am honored to be your husband and to spend the rest of my life with you.

To love, to partnership, and to a lifetime of happiness together. Cheers!

I love you now, forever, and always.

Should you use Chat GPT to write a wedding speech?





While Chat GPT is very good at generating content, I don't know if I would advise using it to create a wedding/Groom's speech for you.

Yes, you can add personal details, but it end result is still quite a generic speech.

Although, I did quite like the line: "I am privileged to have you as my teammate, my best friend, and my greatest supporter."

I may slip that into my actual wedding speech somewhere.

Getting all you memories and thoughts into the Chat GPT is going to be very difficult also.

You have everything you need in your head, you just need to get it out onto paper.

But it does all depend on how sentimental you want to be with your speech.

If you are looking for something basic and simple, or perhaps you are just after a few ideas, Chat GPT could be the answer.