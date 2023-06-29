Hardy will appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories next Wednesday (July 5) reading the story Zog and the Flying Doctors by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

The Peaky Blinders and Venom actor has made a number of appearances on CBeebies Bedtime Stories including on New Year’s Eve 2016.

This particular episode of the popular bedtime programme has since been streamed an incredible two million times on BBC iPlayer (2.32 million times up until end of May 2023).

Save the date - 5th July!



Tom Hardy (and Blue) returns with a story to mark 75 years of the NHS. 💙#TomHardy #CBeebiesBedtimeStories #NHS75 pic.twitter.com/N5fsEmyMnb — CBeebies Grown-Ups 🎉 (@CBeebiesHQ) June 29, 2023

This is the first of six new stories Hardy has recorded for CBeebies.

The stories were recorded in his home garden and the actor was accompanied by his adorable French bulldog, Blue.

Zog and the Flying Doctors tells the story of Princess Pearl, Sir Gadabout and their trusty 'air ambulance', Zog the dragon as they fly around and tend to a sunburnt mermaid, a distressed unicorn and a sneezy lion.

Hardy's appearance and the reading of Zog and the Flying Doctors next Wednesday will mark the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service (NHS).

CBeebies Bedtime Story is on each weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.