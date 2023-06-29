Jai Sharma’s mother Georgia Sharma is set to return in an upcoming scene, the character’s first appearance since leaving the village in 2015.

However, viewers may not immediately recognise Georgia, with EastEnders actress Lin Blakley taking over from previous actress Trudie Goodwin.

The appearance will come in the wake of Jair discovering Rishi Sharma is not his biological father.

Rishi Sharma and Jai Sharma (Image: ITV)

Speaking about her new Emmerdale role, Lin said: “How lucky am I to play such a strong character as Georgia. So different from roles I’ve played of late.

"I have enjoyed every single minute. Gorgeous cast and crew!! And the gorgeous Dales. Thank you Emmerdale."

While the show’s producer, Kate Brook said: “We're thrilled to have an actor of Lin's calibre step into the role of the formidable Georgia.

“A force to be reckoned with, she'll have a secret for the Sharmas that could potentially blow their world apart".

Fans of the soap have taken to Twitter to try and work out the show’s upcoming twist, after writers promised Georgia’s return would “ruffle feathers”.

Many have wondered if Georgia may have fallen pregnant after being raped, with one saying: “There has to be some god awful reason why Rishi has never told Jay. Like rape or something equally as awful."

While another added: “I don’t think it was a one night stand, I think that Jai is a result of rape. Rishi took the mantle, but now is bearing the brunt of Jai's anger."