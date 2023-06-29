Paula, who co-founded Strictly Wheels and spent years living with the superbug, had shared that MRSA 'destroyed' her body.

Sharing the sad news on Facebook, Strictly Wheels said: "We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of our co-founder Paula.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely sad time.

"Paula's legacy will always live in our memories from her utter joy of dance."

Britain's Got Talent star Paula Moulton dies suddenly

Fans of the dancer shared their tributes as one said: "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news. Our daughter loves going to wheelchair dancing. Paula was a great teacher and an amazing lady. We will miss her."

Whilst another added: "Such a wonderful source of love will be sorely missed. I can't ever remember Paula without a smile, a cheeky joke or a word to encourage others."

Paula appeared on BGT back in 2012 alongside her friend Gary Lyness as the duo 'Strictly Wheels'.

The pair performed an impressive routine to the song Emire State of Mind by Alicia Keys and wowed the judges.

Together, they reached the semi-finals of BGT and won over the nation's hearts.

Paula contracted MRSA whilst in hospital with pneumonia which left her with damage to the pelvis, lower spine, femur and hips.