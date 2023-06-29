The ceremony, an outdoor civil affair, took place in Kingswear near Brixham, Devon, and was attended by a small group of close friends and family.

The couple was pictured standing amidst a garden adorned with white roses and other floral arrangements.

Rose wore a white wedding dress with lace detail and floral embellishments, as well as a full veil.

According to The Daily Mail, Richard's children, Jemma and Joshua, did not attend the wedding.

Richard Key marries 'daughter's friend', Lucie Rose

Richard was formerly married to Julia Keys, who is reported to have filed for divorce claiming adultery, alleging that Keys was involved with Lucie Rose when she was 28.

However, in 2019, Keys denied leaving his wife for Lucie Rose, who was battling cancer at the time.

Richard told The Athletic: "Did I leave my wife fighting cancer? No. I don’t know what happened.

“I don’t know why our marriage ended the way it did, but my wife was fighting cancer for seven years before I left her and she had been in remission for seven years.”

Richard and Julia's daughter, Jemma previously starred in Hollyoaks and following her parent's divorce she was involved in a public court case.

The case followed Jemma sending a thread of abusive text messages to Lucie and could have seen her face six months in prison before it was later dropped by Lucie.

Richard Keys speaks out against 'daughters friend' claims

Following The Daily Mail's initial coverage of Richard and Julia's wedding, the former Sky Sports presenter has spoken out.

Sharing in his personal blog that "Lucie was never my daughters’ friend - let alone her best friend. They met twice."

Richard also mentioned his time at Sky sharing that he was " not ‘sacked in disgrace’. I resigned of my own volition after Sky sacked Andy (Gray)."