This is luggage which is carried in the hold of the plane when it flies out to your destination, rather than you having it in the cabin.

There are certain items which you can store in hold luggage that you can't in hand luggage, but at the same time there are also items that are banned from both.

Whilst it is very unlikely travellers will be putting these items into their suitcases when they are heading out on holiday, it may still be wise to be aware of them.

Some items which are banned from hand luggage can be put in hold luggage (Image: Canva)

What items are banned for hold luggage?





According to the Heathrow Airport website, the following items cannot be taken on to an aircraft in either hold or hand luggage:

Flammable liquids and solids

Oxidisers such as bleaching powders

Organic peroxides

Tear gas devices or any gas cylinders

Infectious substances such as live virus materials

Wet-cell car batteries

Magnetrons. Instruments containing mercury

Instruments containing magnets

Fireworks and pyrotechnics

Non-safety matches

Fire lighter, lighter fuel, paints, thinners

Poisons, arsenic, cyanide, weedkiller

Radioactive materials, acids, corrosives, alkalis, caustic soda

Creosote, quicklime, oiled paper

Vehicle fuel system components which have contained fuel

Explosives, ammunition, detonators and related equipment

Smoke canisters and smoke cartridges

This list is standard across major airports in the UK, with Toy/replica guns (metal or plastic) also not permitted.

Various hazardous items are not permitted in hold luggage

Can you put liquids in hold luggage?





There are several items that you are allowed to carry in hold luggage that you are not allowed to carry on-board with you in your hand luggage, which includes liquids.

On Gatwick Airport's website, they list these items as:

Liquids, creams, gels and pastes in containers over 100ml

Sharp items including scissors

Razor blades (razors that have the blade set into a plastic moulding are allowed in hand baggage, but other types are not)

Knives with blades of any length

Hypodermic needles (unless required for medical reasons, for which proof will be required)

Tools (including multi-tools and penknives)

Catapults

Walking/hiking poles

Sporting bats

Darts

Billiard, snooker or pool cues

They add: "You should also bear in mind the weight of your bags and check weight allowances on your ticket or with your airline."