Even if the last few days of the month bring cooler temperatures, the final average temperature figure is expected to surpass the mean average record of 14.9C established in both 1940 and 1976.

The sustained warmth throughout June has been deemed "particularly unusual" by Mike Kendon, a climate information scientist at the Met Office.

This June has also marked the warmest since the agency started collecting temperature data in 1884.

The 21st century has already witnessed four of the top 10 warmest Junes on record, with 2018 (14.8C), 2003 (14.5C), 2006 (14.5C), and 2017 (14.4C) securing spots in the ranking, Sky News reports.

June 2023 is set to be the hottest June on record



Why has this month been so exceptional?



Find out all the details with @alexdeakin

Met Office says UK climate is changing

Mr Kendon added context for his description of June 2023 as "particularly unusual" due to how high the maximum temperatures have been.

He said: "Temperatures reached 25C widely for at least a fortnight and at times 28C to 30C - whereas we would more typically expect maximum temperatures in the high teens or low 20s at this time of year."

Whilst the UK has "always had periods of warm weather" Mr Kendon suggested that the "frequency and intensity" of heatwaves and warm weather events was indicative of a change in our climate.

He added: "It is particularly telling that of the 12 months of the year, for UK average maximum temperature the records for the warmest months include 2019 (February), 2018 (May), 2015 (December), 2012 (March), 2011 (April), 2011 (November), 2006 (July) and now 2023 (June).

"Statistics such as this clearly tell us of the changing nature of the UK's climate and how it is particularly affecting extremes."

Amidst the scorching temperatures, a hosepipe ban was recently implemented for South East Water customers in Kent and Sussex.

This follows the pre-existing hosepipe ban in Cornwall imposed by South West Water since August of last year, which has now been extended to other customers in Devon.

The South West, along with parts of East Anglia, has remained in drought status since last summer's extreme heatwave, with temperatures peaking at 40C.