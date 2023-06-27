Some Loose Women viewers were outraged when contributor Denise Welch suggested that many young people do not want to work.
The comments arose when the panel were discussing the prospect of retired people being asked to return to the workforce to deal with labour shortages.
The panel debated the subject at length and each gave their thoughts on retirement before Denise Welch suggested: "Some Gen Zs don't want to work."
Denise Welch is a well-known TV personality who has starred in many shows like soap operas Hollyoaks and Coronation Street. She is also a regular panellist on the ITV show Loose Women.
The 65-year-old's comments angered many Loose Women fans with some taking to social media to accuse the personality of being "anti young people".
Viewers took to Twitter to express their disapproval of the remarks with one user saying: "Shock, Denise Walsh being very anti-young people yet again."
One added: "P*sses me off when they say that young people don’t want to work. My son works full-time as a nurse and is going back to uni to do his master's. We’ve got record unemployment, too, so obviously people DO want to work. #LooseWomen."
Another said: "Just a casual bit of ageism #loosewomen."
Elsewhere in the show, the Loose Women discussed seeking approval from in-laws, holiday romances as well as other pressing matters.
During one of the discussions, the panel experienced some technical difficulties when the tablet would not load comments before moving on to the discussion of A.I planned weddings.
Loose Women airs weekdays on ITV1 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.
