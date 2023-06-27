If your passport has been lost or damaged or you're applying for your first one this will involve a countersigning step.

Countersigning is required in some passport applications to prove the identity of the person who is applying.

Here is all the information on who can countersign your passport and the regulations surrounding it.

The person who countersigns your passport must be ‘a person of good standing in their community’ (Image: PA)

Who can countersign your passport?





On the Government website, it states you will need a countersignature on paper passport applications and one of your two print photos for:

first adult passport

first child passport

replacement for a lost, stolen or damaged passport

renewal of a passport for a child aged 11 or under

renewal of a passport if your appearance has changed and you cannot be recognised from your existing passport

In order for someone to countersign your passport application, they need to have known you for a minimum of two years and they must be able to identify you.

Additionally, they must "be ‘a person of good standing in their community’ or work in (or be retired from) a recognised profession".

The list of recognised professions can be found on the Government website here, and includes teachers, lawyers, nurses and social workers.

You cannot ask someone to countersign your passport if you’re related to them by birth or marriage or are in a relationship with or live at the same address as them.

Countersign rules inside and outside the UK

If you're applying for a passport in the UK your countersignatory must live in the UK and hold a current British or Irish passport themselves.

Meanwhile, if you are applying from outside the UK your countersignatory must have a current British, Irish or other EU, US or Commonwealth passport.

If you're applying within the UK the countersignatory will also need to live in the UK and hold a current passport (Image: PA)

The Government website adds: "If they have a US, Commonwealth, or non-British or non-Irish EU passport, you must include with your application a colour photocopy of the page with their photograph on it.

"Your application will be processed faster if they have a British or Irish passport."

What will countersignatories have to do?





After you’ve filled in the passport form, your countersignatory must check the details are correct and sign it.

Your countersignatory must also put their passport number on the form.

On the back of one of your print photos, they should write: "I certify that this is a true likeness of [title and full name of adult or child who is getting the passport]."

They must add their signature and the date under the statement.

Your countersignatory may be contacted by HM Passport Office for more information. Your application may be delayed if they’re not available, for example they’re on holiday.