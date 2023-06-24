Holly has worked for BBC rival ITV for many years and first joined This Morning in 2009.

She co-presented the show with long-time TV personality Phillip Schofield before he left the programme earlier this year after being dropped by ITV.

This came after Phillip Schofield was found to have had a relationship with a much younger host before he was said to have lied about it to his employers.

Of the scandal, Schofield said that the relationship was "unwise but not illegal".

Holly Willoughby's future on Dancing On Ice is now up in the air as she hosted the dancing show with Phillip Schofield.

However, it has been claimed that the BBC is looking to sign her for Strictly Come Dancing as one of its hosts.

An insider told the MailOnline: "Holly is the golden goose. BBC bosses want her and they have been plotting for some time to get her for their big shows.

"They know how popular she is, but it also has to be the right programme. Recently there has been talk around the BBC that Strictly would be a way to lure her over."

The insider added: "Holly wants to stay on at Dancing On Ice, she's made that clear to all concerned and everyone at the network is absolutely delighted.

The inside source said that no contracts have been discussed but that the star had indicated that "it will be business as usual."

Holly is to have somewhat of a say on who her new co-host will be after a difficult couple of weeks relating to her former TV colleague.

This Morning airs on weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX.