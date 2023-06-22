The former ITV panel host has opened up about her health issues after she contracted coronavirus three times, before then falling ill with the flu.

The 53-year-old revealed she was “absolutely throttled” by flu at Christmas, after she had already contracted Covid.

When she went for tests, doctors found that she had long Covid, but Andrea revealed she didn’t know what to do with the information.

Andrea was left bedbound for six months (Image: PA/Ian West)

She described the last few months as “rough”, saying she is now starting to recover and has been able to exercise again.

Speaking to Bella magazine, the former Loose Women panellist said: “I've got lots of friends in the health space, so I take everything that they recommend.

"Any vitamins of supplements that people say 'try this' I take them. I currently take a lot of vitamin D, vitamin C and so on.

“I was doing everything that you're supposed to do, which was particularly unfair. But what I am really appreciative of it my leisure, because until you have something that is so debilitating you cannot walk the length of yourself.

"People say 'Oh I'm exhausted', but what I've experienced defies the definition of tired. I'd no energy - it's really hard to feel energised. The simple things like going for a walk - I'd be getting further and further behind Nick, to the point where I'd have to say 'can you stop for a minute' it's things like that."