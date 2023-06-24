The data was analysed by Confused.com car insurance experts, who looked into which car models and brands were stolen the most between March 2022 and March 2023.

They took the number of stolen cars per model or brand and divided that by the number of licensed cars of that model/brand before multiplying by 100,000.

This gives cars stolen per 100,000 figure, which is what was used to judge which model was stolen the most.

Across the top 10 Land Rover was the most stolen, with six of its models included, whilst Ford and Lexus both had two.

Two Ford models and two Lexus models were in the top 10 most stolen cars in the UK (Image: Canva)

Top 10 stolen car models in the UK in the last year

According to the analysis of the DVLA data from Confused.com the top 10 most stolen car models were:

1. Land Rover R Rover Velar R-Dyn HSE D180 A - 2,117 (cars stolen per 100,000)

2. Land Rover RR Sport HSE Dyn Black P400E A - 2,102

3. Lexus RX 450H CVT - 1,684

4. Lexus RX 450H F Sport CVT - 1,460

5. Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR S/C Auto - 1,447

6. Land Rover R Rover Sport HSE Dyn P400E A - 1,337

7. Land Rover R Rover Velar R-Dyn S D180 A - 1,127

8. Ford Fiesta Zetec S Red Edition - 1,073

9. Ford Fiesta Zetec S Black Edition - 1,054

10. Land Rover R Rover Sport HSE Dyn SDV6 A - 1,014

Land Rover was also unsurprisingly top of the most stolen car brands also, with Mercedes-Benz and Ford making second and third spot respectively.

The data analysis also found that black cars were stolen the most out of any car colour, with 18,000 in the last year.

Brighter colours such as pink (24 stolen) and turquoise (37 stolen) are some of the least popular with thieves.