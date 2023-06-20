Typically, and this won't come as much of a surprise, alcoholic drinks rarely spell good news for your overall health.

That said, Dr Mosley has had his say on the properties of red wine and how the drink can actually improve your health.

Speaking on his podcast Just One Thing back in February, Dr Mosley said: “To mark the end of a busy week, my wife and I are going to be doing something that should protect our hearts and give our gut bacteria a boost.

“You can probably hear the sound of a wine bottle being unscrewed.”

If, like the good doctor, you're a fan of the drink, then you’ll be pleased to know that this popular drink is the only alcohol that also offers some “compelling” health benefits.

It has been found to lower high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

These two common conditions can lay the groundwork for cardiovascular problems, ranging from heart attacks to strokes.

Fortunately, enjoying red wine - in moderation - could help bust these culprits.

Fast 800 diet plan

Michael Mosley's Fast 800 diet plan is a popular choice for many aspiring to lose weight fast and effectively, and as summer has arrived, many fear a "slip up" might be on the horizon.

Thousands of Brits want to look their best during summer, whether that be abroad or at home, the perfect summer bod is a goal for most.

That said, you should treat yourself in the company of friends and family over the summer, because let's face it, nothing's much fun at the moment.

Break the odd dietary commitment once in a while, however, if you want to remain loyal to your nutritional regime, then the TV health guru has had his say on how to do so without spoiling the fun, too much.

Dr Mosley's website says: "So many face the feeling of worry and dread when celebrations and long weekends are on the horizon. It can often be the moment people break away from their diet, or face the infamous “slip up”.

The Fast 800 is designed to be followed for life and with life comes events, occasions and celebrations.

"Eating Mediterranean-style meals, packed with protein, healthy fats and fibre, will ensure you stay full and nourished throughout the day."

Mediterranean meals are Mosley's speciality and something he enthusiastically promotes.