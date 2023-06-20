The TV icon first rose to fame when she appeared on Big Brother 13 years ago, seeing her become a well-known fixture on our TVs.

However, she revealed that she still can't believe she works on This Morning and thanked those who took a chance on her all those years ago.

Speaking with OK! magazine, This Morning star Josie said she once had a panic attack in the studio but was given a chance by producers.

This Morning star Josie Gibson says career was a 'fluke' amid reveal to fans

She said: "My career is a complete fluke."

Adding: "I didn't think I was even going to go on Big Brother, and then when I got out, I thought that I'd quite like to do some presenting.

"I wasn’t very good at the start, because I couldn’t see the autocue, but then I had my eyes lasered, and This Morning gave me a chance.

"Fair play to the show – they even stuck with me after I had a panic attack in the studio because I was so nervous. But they really nurtured me and they’ve been brilliant to me.

"I cannot believe I work on This Morning. I actually cannot get over it. If someone had told me I’d present one of the biggest daytime TV shows I would have laughed in their face. I feel so grateful and honoured."

Josie Gibson started off on the ITV show when she would do funny segments such as testing rollercoasters before being the face of the programme's competition segments.

In 2021, she took a more active role in the show when she started taking on the main presenting duty for some episodes.

Since then, she has become a fan favourite of viewers along with many other presenters like Alison Hammond.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10 am on ITV1 and ITVX.