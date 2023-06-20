Bank customers were left unable to navigate their banking app or even log in to the platform.

According to Down Detector, issues started at around 10.36 am with people complaining that they couldn't get the app or website to load.

Problems with the banking services website were recorded across the UK on Down Detector including London, Manchester and Birmingham.

User reports indicate HSBC is having problems since 10:36 AM BST. https://t.co/BKdQu5i05X RT if you're also having problems #HSBCdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) June 20, 2023

Is HSBC app down?





Of the problems reported, 42% related to problems with HSBC's mobile banking while 39% related to problems with online banking.

A further 19% of problems were linked to its mobile login.

At the time of writing, HSBC has not confirmed an outage.

Customers can check HSBC's service status via its website.

Some users have taken to social media in search of help or to express their frustration.

One person shared:"system down no internet banking through Computer or banking app. Any updates."

Tagging the HSBC UK account, one user said: "@HSBC_UK is there a problem with business online banking? Can’t log on on pc or the app".

With a third chiming in:"Mine says server down."

According to the heat map, the worst affected area is London.

You can use the heat map on Down Detector to see if you are in one of the worst affected areas via the Down Detector website.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.