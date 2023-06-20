Sir Elton John has criticised the overall media reaction to the Phillip Schofield affair, calling it "totally homophobic".
Schofield resigned from ITV last month and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male runner on This Morning.
During an interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, the 61-year-old said he had “lost everything” after admitting to the affair, and that the fallout had had a “catastrophic effect” on his mind.
He also alleged to The Sun that homophobia had motivated criticism towards him, contrasting responses to his affair and Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationships with younger women.
Sir Elton expressed similar sentiments in an interview with the Radio Times in which he was discussing the state of LGBTQ+ rights in the USA.
He said: "I don’t like it at all. It’s a growing swell of anger and homophobia that’s around America.
“I don’t know if it’s around Britain because I haven’t been here that much. But I feel that the Phillip Schofield thing has been totally homophobic.
“If it was a straight guy in a fling with a young woman, it wouldn’t even make the papers.”
Sir Elton joins others in criticising Phillip Schofield coverage
Sir Elton is not the only high-profile figure who has called out the coverage and reaction to the scandal concerning Schofield.
LGBTQ+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said earlier this month that the “trashing” of Schofield had “more than a whiff of homophobia”, in a statement shared with the PA news agency.
Mr Tatchell called the public response a “rank double standard”, while actor Rupert Everett described media coverage as “insane”.
Sir Elton is set to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival later this month with a performance that will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Radio 2 on June 25.
