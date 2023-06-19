The Northern Irish presenter, who co-presented This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford, was talking about the prospect of him retiring from the TV industry.

Eamonn Holmes says he doesn't want to sit at home all day watching Loose Women

While discussing his age, he seemed to confirm that he will be with us for a few more years yet as said he has "no desire to be retired."

He continued: "But then, the more you see, there is a change in attitude when people look at you...'You're how old?'

"You know, they think you shouldn't be working. A lot of people my age would just feel they are active - well, I'm not physically active but I'm compos mentis and you want to be involved."

Talking about the ITV show, Eamonn Holmes said: "You are defined by what you do, you don't want to be sitting there at home all day watching Loose Women, do you?"

Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel co-star Isabel Webster said: "No, but I do look back to the days of my grandparents who had a terrible war.

"A difficult period in the aftermath of that, and they were never better off than when they were retired at 60.

"They had a wonderful retirement, they were in their gardens, they were in societies."

She then added that she would still be working when she was 100 to which Eamonn sighed and agreed.

