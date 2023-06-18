There are currently several yellow weather warnings for rain or thunderstorms “blanketing” the nation, which have been put in place by the forecasters from Sunday afternoon (June 18).

Last night, showers hit areas of England, with 21.5mm in Ringley, near Manchester, and 18.6mm falling in Charlwood, Surrey.

Jonathan Vautrey, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: “Some places could see 40mm to 60mm of rain, even 80mm in some places, which is more than half a month’s worth of rainfall depending on where you are.

Rain across northern England and southern Scotland

“That could cause some sudden flooding spray on roads which could cause some difficult travelling conditions over the next 24 hours.”

What yellow weather warnings are in place across the UK?





The Environment Agency had 14 flood alerts in place across the Midlands and northern England on Sunday morning, meaning flooding is possible.

A yellow thunderstorm warning almost entirely covers England and Wales between noon and midnight, and there is also one until 9pm in Northern Ireland.

It warns of heavy showers, the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail – which could cause flooding, travel issues and power cuts.

In northern England and Scotland, a yellow heavy rain warning is in place from 7pm on Sunday until noon on Monday.

Mr Vautrey said: “Overnight some places had showers and heavy bursts of rain, particularly in north-west England and the south-east.

“There were a couple of thunderstorms and rainy patches that grazed western Scotland, with heavy rain in Northern Ireland.

“If you were in those pockets, you would have seen heavy outbursts.”

He added: “With the heavy rain expected over the next 24 hours or so that could exacerbate some issues with flooding – but it has been very dry of late.”

However, even with a significant amount of rain expected to be on its way, temperatures will reach the low twenties, making the air feel humid.