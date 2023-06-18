The islanders are familiar with a recoupling but Ella is set to receive a text that will stir things up.

A recoupling sees couples either stay with the person they are currently with or switch to be with someone else.

As new people walk in as bombshells, it can cause quite the atmosphere when they’re interested in the same person as someone else.

Recouplings usually take place at night but in the new episode, viewers will see a daytime recoupling.

Cheers to getting back on track 🥂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DntQ0JnjLp — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 15, 2023

Love Island couples to recouple in tonight's episode

It will be down to the boys to choose who they want to couple up with and as Sammy has remained on the fence, it’s now time for him to make his decision.

The news of a recoupling follows the dumping of two Islanders in Friday night’s episode after a public vote.

Three boys and three girls were left vulnerable on the ITV show with the following receiving the least votes: Zach, André, Sammy, Charlotte, Leah and Catherine.

André and Charlotte were the two Islanders who left the Villa and viewers will see the remaining Islanders discuss their departure.

On leaving the Villa, Charlotte says: “It’s been short but sweet and I’ve appreciated every single one of you.”

André adds: “It doesn’t feel best to be dumped from the Villa tonight, however I’ve enjoyed the experience. Something I never thought I’d do and yeah, man, it’s been amazing.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.