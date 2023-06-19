Artist Valda Jackson designed the coin and was born in St Thomas, Jamaica and moved to England in 1964.

Jackson’s parents were among the generation of people invited to leave their homes in the Caribbean to work in Britain, and she later joined them at the age of five.

The coin features an image of two smartly dressed people from the Windrush generation.

Disembarking at Tilbury in Essex on 22 June 1948, many of the passengers onboard HMT Empire Windrush arrived in the United Kingdom hoping for a new life.



On 19 June 2023, we will pay tribute to this incredible legacy with a commemorative UK 50p coin. pic.twitter.com/H2Iqi2p9A7 — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) June 14, 2023

The Royal Mint releases 50p coin to mark 75th anniversary of Empire Windrush passengers arriving in the UK

The Royal Mint said the design pays tribute to the many British Caribbean and Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1973.

Valda Jackson said: “It’s more than a celebration of one moment – it is an acknowledgement of the real, lived experience of generations of ordinary working people, and, though we may have struggled, and we still struggle in so many ways, we and our descendants are, in fact, at home.

“And this is what the image – these figures and the added Union Jack – represents.

“I am very happy to have my design selected for this coin, which honours our parents and their legacy, and which celebrates our presence, achievements, and contributions that continue to enrich our society.”

Throughout the whole process of introducing the commemorative coin, the Royal Mint said it had also worked closely with Dr Juanita Cox, a Caribbean Studies specialist at the University of London.

The new 50p coin is available to buy on the Royal Mint website (Image: Royal Mint/PA Wire)

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint is committed to representing and celebrating diversity on UK coinage, and, as we approach the 75th anniversary of HMT Empire Windrush’s arrival in the United Kingdom, we are honoured to be marking this important anniversary in British history on an official UK 50p coin.

“Windrush has become symbolic of its passengers and today encompasses the subsequent generations who have played a pivotal role in shaping modern British culture and society since the Second World War.”

When did the passengers disembark the ship?





The ship’s passengers disembarked at Tilbury in Essex on June 22, 1948.

The 50p commemorative coin is available to buy on the Royal Mint website in a range of precious metals and finishes with prices starting from £11.

The Royal Mint isn’t currently able to confirm whether the coin will enter general circulation.