The former professional on Strictly Come Dancing who is married to fellow dancer Aljaz Skorjanec announced that they were expecting their first baby together in February this year.

However, many fans will be wondering if Janette will be returning to the show full of backstage gossip, secrets and stories as she is due to give birth in the summer.

It Takes Two will be back on our screens in the autumn, just months after the expected arrival of Janette and Aljaz’ baby.

When will Janette Manrara return to It takes Two after having her first baby?





In an interview with The Mirror, Janette said: “It has not been confirmed or announced yet but if all goes well, then I’ll be back on the show at the end of September.

“It is a fast turnaround but it should be fine. I think it’s important to plough forward and when you’re a working mum, you have to adjust and find ways to make it work for you and the baby.

“I feel very fortunate that I work in a team who are so excited for me to become a mum and who are so supportive. They all want to babysit. It’s good to know, both as a woman and a mum, that I’m not expected to just stay at home – I can go back to work and everyone around me will help me make it work.”

She added: “In my head, I think I’ll be excited to get back to it. And if I’m there and covered in stains, I think I’ll be, like, ‘I’m a mum, guys… it is what it is’.

“I’ll wear sequins and really sparkly tops and nothing will be seen.”

Fleur East announced as new co-host for BBC’s Strictly It Takes Two

It was recently revealed that X-Factor singer Fleur East who has also been a contestant on Strictly in 2022 will be the new co-host of It Takes Two.

The talented 35-year-old appeared on The One Show yesterday (June 16) to announce her next adventure as she will be replacing Rylan Clark.

💃 It's finally time to reveal the new host of @BBCStrictly It Takes Two! 🪩



Did you guess who it was? 🤔#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/ED8no90eDQ #BBCStrictly pic.twitter.com/lJI63TP7l2 — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) June 16, 2023

She will be joining Janette on the spinoff show and said she was “so excited to officially join the family.”

She added: “I’m so excited to officially join the Strictly family. I had such an amazing time on the show last year and so cannot wait to be talking to the celebs each week on It Takes Two.

“Being a Strictly fan, I’m excited to get all the behind-the-scenes exclusives on the show. I know exactly what the next lot of celebs will be going through.

“It’s an incredibly fun experience, but it’s tough. Hopefully, I can offer them a bit of support and a friendly face along the way.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”