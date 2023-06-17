He was due to perform at the Groovebox event in July but has now been removed from the line-up.

Just some of the social media posts which Donald has interacted with on Twitter included one calling for Disney to be "defunded" after holding a Pride event.

Another criticised an inclusive menstruation campaign with the message: "Only women have periods! Men cannot menstruate. Transgender 'women' cannot menstruate,” reports Sky News.

The 55-year-old has now deleted his account and has since posted an apology on Instagram.

In an Instagram story on Saturday (June 17), Donald wrote: “I have made a huge error in my judgement (by) liking social media posts that are derogatory towards the LGBTQIA+ community and for that, I am deeply sorry and I know I have let everyone down.

“I am really disappointed in myself and I am sorry for any hurt that I have caused by my uneducated actions.

“I clearly have a lot to learn and it’s a priority for me that I do this.”

Meanwhile, Groovebox's Pride Festival confirmed that Donald had been removed from the event.

In a statement on Instagram, the organisers said: "In light of recent events, Howard Donald will no longer be playing at our Nottingham Pride Festival on Saturday 29th July at Binks Yard.

"We would like to offer our thanks to the public for alerting us to the situation this morning and also appreciate your patience whilst we spoke to the relevant parties.

"We are working on confirming a replacement headliner alongside Horse Meat Disco, Tayce, Danny Beard & ESSEL for Nottingham Pride and will make an announcement in due course."

Take That, now a trio following the departure of Robbie Williams and Jason Orange, have been working on an album in recent months.

The 90s band is now made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Donald himself.

They are set to headline the British Summer Time festival and have just released a cinematic adaptation of Greatest Days – the hit musical about Take That.