Voting lasted until 10:15 pm last night (Thursday, June 15), making a number of islanders vulnerable.

This comes after Welsh bombshell Scott van der Sluis rocked the villa when he dated Jess after she won the She's a Keeper challenge to be named 'sexiest keeper'.

After winning, Jess received a text which read: “As the boys voted you the winner of today’s challenge you will go on a date tonight with a real footballer, Scott. #BeautyAndTheBaller #WomanOfTheMatch.”

First Look: Who are your favourite Islanders?



The Islanders find out you've been busy voting! 😯 Who's at risk of being dumped?#LoveIsland continues tonight at 9pm — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 16, 2023

In tonight's episode of Love Island, Jess returned from her date with the Shelbourne FC player and caught up with Sammy.

Speaking with Sammy to find out about his chats with Leah, she joked: “Heard you were talking to Leah all night…” before he replied: "Not all night, stop it.”

Jess then opened up about her dates with Scott, saying: "I’ve been open and honest with you. I still am open, it’s made me realise a little bit…”

Sammy interjects: “That you fancy me more than you thought..?”

Jess says: “Yeah. That’s how I feel genuinely…”

Later in the show, the islanders received a text asking them to gather around the firepit.

Jess shoots... And she scores a date with hunky footballer Scott 😍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KXYBpKeLXJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 15, 2023

Who was dumped from Love Island tonight after the public vote?





After the public vote, three boys and three girls were left vulnerable on the ITV show with the following receiving the least votes:

Zach

Andre

Sammy

Charlotte

Leah

Catherine

They then received a text informing them that one boy and one girl going home.

They were then told that the 'safe' islanders would decide who would stay.

The girls decided to dump Andre while the boys decided to dump Charlotte, seeing the two walk away from the show.

Scott, as he was the newest islander, was not included in the votes.

Love Island continues on Sunday, June 18 on ITV2 and ITVX.