This comes after reports claimed that she is set for a shock return to the Majorca villa this year.

The star appeared in the 2016 series of the show and is infamous with fans across the country.

A source told the Mail Online: “Kady was a fantastic Islander in 2016. She made brilliant television and bosses are hoping she can recreate the same magic in the villa this summer.

“She's also still looking for love so for Kady the hope is that she can finally find the man of her dreams.”

The source added: "Kady, especially now she's older and wiser when it comes to dating, is longing for the same fairytale ending.”

Newsquest has approached ITV for comment but the broadcaster could not confirm the news.

Who is Kady McDermott and what series of Love Island did she star in?





Kady McDermott is a former contestant on Love Island who participated in the second series of the dating show in 2016.

Kady from Stevenage and her partner Scott Thomas came third place on day 45 with Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey winning the season.

What is Kady McDermott's age and how old was she on Love Island?





When Kady first joined the show all the way back in 2016, she was just 20 with her partner Scott being around 27.

In 2023 (at the time of writing), she is around 27 years old.

Are Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas still together after Love Island?





Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas are no longer in a relationship after splitting off. They were together for three after appearing on the ITV2 show.

At the time, Kady told reporters: "I just bought my ex out of the house, I’m really happy about that.

"I’m finishing renovating that, hopefully to do another project at the end of the year."

Love Island airs weekdays and Sundays from 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.