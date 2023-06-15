The celebrity version of the Channel 4 programme follows huge names in music, TV and more as they react to some of the biggest moments on TV.

However, fans were not pleased to find some stars missing from the latest line-up ahead of the new season.

In a post to fans on Instagram, Gogglebox revealed who would be appearing in the special.

The post said that Liv and Nick Grimshaw, Bez and Shaun Ryder from the Happy Mondays, Olly Levy, Paul Sinha, Clare Balding, Alice Arnold, Martin and Roman Kemp, Tubsey, Big Zuu, Hyder and Bob Beckett and Tom Allen would be returning to the show.

Newcomers Davina McCall, Michael Douglas, Tom and Martin Grennan, Kathrine Ryan, Bobby, Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin were also announced.

However, some fans of the Channel 4 show were quick to note the absence of X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star Rylan Clark and his mother Linda.

Fans devastated after Rylan Clark 'missing' from Celebrity Gogglebox

Fans flocked to the post to express their upset at his absence with one user writing: "They’re all amazing but am slightly heartbroken Rylan and Linda aren’t here."

Fans responded to this comment with "NO RYLAN" and "NO" as many were left in disbelief.

Another simply said: "No Rylan???" while another shed some light on the situation, saying: "He's filming a travel series for the BBC in Italy with Rob Rinder."

One user asked: "Where Micha Richards" before adding: "I wont be watching now."

Celebrity Gogglebox will return to Channel 4 on Friday (June 16) at 10 pm.