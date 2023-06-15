As well as taking care when following behind bikes, they are also being asked by experts to take extra 'considerate' precautions.

Overtaking in an unsafe manner can have disastrous consequences, with 141 cyclist fatalities on British roads, according to the government's latest data set, released in 2020.

Although it can be frustrating to find yourself stuck behind a bike when you’re in a rush or someone else is getting annoyed behind you, it is important to stay calm.

Hate to say it, but unless @LBHF block this side road where it crosses the brilliant new cycle lane in Hammersmith, someone will cop it. Worst case: a child on a bicycle will die. Drivers have proved themselves incapable of giving way to road users more vulnerable than they are. pic.twitter.com/XE2lUy9bgF — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) June 14, 2023

Here we take a look at the new changes to the Highway Code and what you can do to help make UK roads, as per comparethemarket.com:

Hierarchy of road users:

The term ‘hierarchy of road users’ is a new addition to The Highway Code. It was created to prioritise people who are most at risk if an accident were to happen, and so pedestrians are classed as the most vulnerable.

Within that category, there is added vulnerability given to children, the elderly, and people with disabilities. The full hierarchy is as follows:

Pedestrians Cyclists Horse riders Motorcyclists Cars Vans/minibuses Large passenger or courier vehicles like buses and HGVs

Please remember the recent changes to the highway code and #StaySafe



- Cyclists have priority over cars when cars turning

- Pedestrians have priority over cars at junctions

- Changes to cyclist positioning to ensure better visibility



Find it here: https://t.co/IycTy5K0xg pic.twitter.com/R4IG6LpwOu — Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) April 30, 2023

The new rules concerning motorists and cyclists:

The updated Highway Code rules are designed to help reduce the number of accidents between drivers and vulnerable road users, including cyclists. In particular, drivers should note the following changes:

Road positioning. It’s now recommended that cyclists on quiet roads (e.g. country lanes) should ride in the centre of the lane, rather than over to one side. Cyclists in groups are also allowed to ride in pairs side-by-side.

However, all cyclists should be aware of people behind them, and move over, get into single file or stop when they can, to allow cars to overtake. As a driver, you should avoid pressuring cyclists to move over, and instead wait until they are ready.

Overtaking. It can be difficult to know when you can safely overtake as a driver. The new rules state that you can cross a double white line (usually prohibited) if the cyclist is going under 10 miles per hour, provided that it is safe to do so – you must not endanger drivers on the other side of the road, or the cyclist.

When overtaking, you’re required to leave at least 1.5 metres between you and the bike, and if you’re driving over 30 miles per hour, you should leave even more room.

Scores out of Ten for staying upright ? 🙄 I think I'll report this one. #schoolrun pic.twitter.com/AWth4rQZLk — Adam Condron (@AdsCondron) June 12, 2023

Cycling at junctions. There are some locations where cyclists now have a separate set of traffic lights to drivers, which are at eye level and feature a bike symbol to prevent any confusion. This should hopefully help cyclists move ahead of the cars, and reduce the risk at junctions.

However, these lights are not a universal feature. Cyclists are advised to cycle in the centre of the lane when coming up to a junction, and drivers should not try to overtake them.

Cyclists also have priority when they’re going straight ahead at a junction, so any traffic turning into or out of a side road should let them pass before making their manoeuvre.