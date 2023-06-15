The 14-year-old signer won the hearts of both viewers and judges as he reached the grand final of the ITV talent show.

Malakai's debut entitled Golden will be a collection of both classical and classic songs, including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Pie Jesu, which he performed for his audition on BGT.

Speaking of his new record deal, the young singer said: "I can’t believe my dream has come true and I’m signed to the record company with the biggest opera stars in the world."

BGT Malakai signs record deal with Universal Music

Malakai has gained international interest and praise since appearing on BGT, including a personal message of congratulations from the president of Sierra Leone.

He also won the attention of Hollywood, singing on the soundtrack of the forthcoming movie Maestro, about the life of Leonard Bernstein.

The biographical film is directed by and stars Bradley Cooper, and is produced by Hollywood greats Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

The BGT star's debut album is set to release in July on Universal Classics and Jazz in association with Classic FM.

Malakai during his BGT audition. (Image: ITV)

Golden will include his version of Puccini’s O Mio Babbino Caro, which he sang live in the BGT semi-finals reducing judge Bruno Tonioli to tears, who told him: “You’re a gift from God.”

Malakai's audition performance on BGT has since surpassed 55 million views, and earned him Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer.

The young singer began singing at seven years old with St George’s Cathedral Choir in London and attends the state school Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School in west London, singing with its acclaimed choir Schola Cantorum.

Through performing with Schola Cantorum, he has developed his solo as well as his choral skills and performed in concerts.