All sufferers are united against the common enemy, but not all manage to beat it.

While treatment usually involves over-the-counter medicines such as antihistamines, lifestyle changes may also ease symptoms.

However, were you aware of simpler ways such as including certain foods in your diet? This could help to relieve symptoms by reducing inflammation and boosting the immune system.

Now here is the good news.

Many of these foods are likely to be in your kitchen, offering a fun and delicious way of kicking seasonal discomfort to the curb.

The BBC Good Food has 5 foods to suggest:

1. Pineapple

Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain which can soothe the irritation and inflammation which contributes to itchy eyes and a runny nose.

Pineapple is delicious as a snack on its own or in a meal, where it has the added bonus of tenderising the meat.

2. Red Onion

Red onions provide a high concentration of the flavonoid quercetin – a powerful natural antihistamine.

Responsible for the deep red colour in onions, it helps to calm down the cells that react to allergens in the air such as pollen and dust mites. Quercetin can also be found in apples, berries and broccoli.

Red onion provides a flavourful base or topping to most savoury dishes.

3. Salmon

The omega-3 fats found in oily fish like salmon can help to reduce inflammation in the body, easing common allergy symptoms such as puffy eyes and an itchy throat.

Other great sources of omega-3 fats include mackerel, sardines, walnuts, hempseeds and algae.

Studies suggest that histamine levels can increase once a fish has been caught, so it’s important to buy the freshest fish possible and either use or freeze it straight away.

4. Garlic

As an antioxidant-rich prebiotic, garlic is incredibly nutritious.

Not only does it soothe inflammation, but it’s also been shown to inhibit histamine release from mast cells, which may reduce the severity of your symptoms.

5. Ginger

Used for thousands of years as a natural anti-inflammatory, ginger is another food that inhibits the release of histamine from certain cells.

Simply adding slices of fresh ginger to tea or water is a great way to regularly enjoy this spice, however, just like garlic and onions, it can be part of a base for many savoury dishes.