During the ITV show broadcast live this morning (June 14), his co-host Holly Willoughby asked soap expert Sharon Marshall: “Can you put a word in for this one to be a police officer in EastEnders please?”

Dermot replied: “I’d like to be a police officer on EastEnders or Corrie.”

Sharon explained she could “see him with Jack (Jack Branning)” as the TV host has “a look of an off-duty copper,” as she referred to the character played by Scott Maslen.

He then joked: “Put it to you Marshall I don’t believe a word you’re saying,” and impersonated his own duff duff.

Holly responded “I mean that’s the audition” and laughed.

Dermot’s wishes may just come true as Sharon who writes for the soap said she would “suggest it” at the next EastEnders conference.

Dermot O’leary hosted This Morning on ‘3 hours sleep’ after Soccer Aid

The 50-year-old presented This Morning on Monday (June 12) after only having 3 hours sleep from hosting Soccer Aid the night before.

He co-presented the charity football match with former footballer Alex Scott at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium on Sunday evening.

Discussing the football match with Dermot, Holly said: “Firstly, it was an amazing night. Secondly, are you OK because you were in Manchester, you’re now sitting on the sofa, how much sleep have you had?” to which he confessed it had been only three hours.

“I did wake up this morning and my first initial thought was ‘Mum, I don’t want to get to school today’,” he added.

They also revealed that Dermot’s makeup artist had a “novel way” to wake him up which involved dunking his head in a sink full of ice.

After showing a video of the method, he added: “It’s like downing a Slush Puppie so you get this amazing brain freeze.”

Dermot will be presenting with Holly for the next two weeks after the departure of Phillip Scofield.

Although he has been presenting This Morning alongside Alison Hammond on Fridays since they took over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in 2021, he hadn’t hosted with Holly for a long time.

As they kicked off the show, the pair reflected on how they have not worked together on the famous sofa since 2014 when he filled in as a presenter.

Reflecting on a photo of them together from this time, Holly said: “This is nearly a decade ago … You look exactly the same. I’ve got a lot more hair which probably isn’t mine.”

She added: “It’s good to have you back.”