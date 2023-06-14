Remembering the simple things such as suitcases, medications, toys and all the other bits and bobs you and your children need is a task on its own amongst all the other things.

To help you manage travelling with children for your next holiday, here are just some top tips for you and your family.

The following advice has been recommended by Good House Keeping and Best at Travel.

7 top tips for travelling with children

Give your children their own suitcases to pack

Giving your child their own suitcase is a handy tip to remember when travelling (Image: Canva)

There are many different child-friendly luggage cases that can be stored under their seat when travelling.

They can be filled with either their favourite things or all their own personalised items such as toiletries and accessories.

By letting them pack it on their own (or with a little supervision) this could help them learn how to be organised from a young age.

You could maybe start by helping them choose the items they want and laying them out on the bed, so they can see what they want to take on their holiday.

Charge up devices and download plenty of things to watch

Whatever device your little ones use for playing games or catching up on their favourite shows, make sure they are fully charged and packed with plenty of downloadable content which will provide entertainment for hours.

This could be anything from numeracy and spelling games, to educational YouTube videos or the last few episodes of their favourite series which they can’t seem to get enough of.

You might even want to sneak some headphones when packing the various tech products to give yourself a little peace and quiet when travelling.

Choose your travel times wisely

To avoid any major disruption to your children's routine, travelling in the late morning or early afternoon might suit your family better.

This means you won’t have to wake them up early or have to dash around in the morning while sorting out any last-minute holiday jobs as you make sure everyone’s fully ready.

Use 2 in 1 products that can be used multiple ways

Taking along a pushchair that turns into a car seat or a luggage trolley that turns into a pull-along toy (which children can sit on) could save up a lot of room when it comes to travelling with the family.

Sourcing such items could be useful during your holiday as well as on the journey to your destination.

Sign up for special deals

By signing up for newsletter and email alerts to entertainment attractions and events near where you have planned a holiday, you could save a bit of money if you spot a special deal.

During peak seasons, there are often discounted ticket prices and offers when it comes to finding things to do on holiday, whether that’s visiting water parks, wildlife sanctuaries or play areas and many others.

Make your holiday budget last a little longer by signing up for special deals (Image: Getty)

Pack home comforts

Remembering to pack home comforts for your child when going on holiday could save you further down the line.

This is because if your young ones get homesick, aren’t feeling well or just genuinely miss their surroundings, they can be comforted by their favourite things, from toys to clothes.

Create an emergency plan

It may seem a little drastic but creating an emergency plan for your family before you travel could come in handy when you least expect it.

This includes putting together a map of where you are staying and pointing out places with specific objects and signs for your children to go to if they got lost.

Depending on how old they are, helping them to memorise a mobile number to contact in an emergency could also help.