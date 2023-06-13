The Money Saving Expert founder told viewers of his ITV finance show that they have until Thursday at midnight to trade in these points after the Tesco announcement.

While finishing off the show, Martin Lewis said that customers could get three times the value from Tesco Clubcard partners when trading in points earned from shopping.

Martin Lewis said on The Money Show special that currently 500 points can be traded in for £15 worth of rewards from various partners including Disney+, Pizza Express and RAC Breakdown among others.

This has now been extended to 11.59pm THURSDAY due to IT issues due to high demand. https://t.co/xKHcKqqmZD — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 13, 2023

From Friday, this will drop to two times the value, meaning 500 Tesco Clubcard points would be worth £10 of rewards.

To do this, Tesco customers can swap their points online via the Tesco website with these rewards being valid for 12 months rather than the usual 6 months.

The Money Saving Expert founder also revealed that the current deal of 1 point per every £2 spent on petrol will be dropped to 1 point for every 2 litres of fuel from midnight tonight.

Earlier in the show, the financial journalist told those close to retirement to act now by buying up National Insurance contribution years to ensure they receive more when their retire.

He also pointed out that the deadline to buy these years was extended with eligible parties needing to do so by 2025.

Of the Clubcard deal set to stop this week, Tesco’s Chief Customer Officer, Alessandra Bellini said the brand wanted to help customer household budgets "stretch further".

She added: "While we are making a change to how members can use their vouchers with our Reward Partners, we want to remind millions of Clubcard holders to redeem their vouchers at 3x the value."