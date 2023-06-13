The professional dancer from Waltham, who has a child with documentarian Stacey Dooley, found out about his links to the First Nations of Canada when he learned about an ancestor called Matooski.

The 40-year-old man discovered that Matooski had been subjected to horrendous racism.

Opening up about her painful life, Kevin Clifton said: "It's funny because I'm as far removed from Matooski. I'm a 40-year-old white man who's a ballroom dancer.

"I've never had to experience any kind of prejudice or racism or anything like that. It's just not something I've ever had to deal with."

When speaking with the Express about his Who Do You Think You Are? experience, he added: "I felt very defensive and protective of her even though it was a long time ago. Just the fact that it was connected with my history."

The Strictly Come Dancing star concluded by saying that it was a "big thing to process" and he was surprised to find himself emotional on the BBC show.

This comes after the ballroom dancer welcomed his first child with popular TV personality and documentary maker Stacey Dooley earlier this year.

In a post to fans online, Kevin spoke about the pregnancy in an Instagram post captioned: "2022 has been my favourite year so far.

"Finding out me & @sjdooley are havin a baby, Burn The Floor, The War Of The Worlds, The Games, Singin In The Rain, Butn The Floor: The Reunion, trip to LA, Strictly Ballroom and turned 40."

Kevin's episode of Who Do You Think You Are? will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on June 22 at 9 pm.