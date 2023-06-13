Considered an important part of the family, our four-legged best friends come in different shapes and sizes, but perhaps most importantly, costs.

Between vet costs, food, insurance and general upkeep, some rovers can cost an eye-watering amount of money, but which are the cheapest?

Well, Sambla has crunched the numbers for you.

The experts looked at various metrics including the cost of insurance, professional grooming, annual booster injections, and food to give you an overall sense of how much your pup would cost you over a lifetime.

They also considered one-off expenses like the average cost per breed and the initial vaccine course.

Before analysing the costs overall over the dog's lifetime, Sambla broke down the data to see which breeds were the least expensive to buy.

If you want to read about the most expensive dog breeds, follow this link.

Wow🌟9 lucky dogs left today. Abuelita Anita to Ana’s home here in Spain to be totally loved & the rest to the USA. Dudley, Piscis, Tango & Ryan will be up for adoption with Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption Center whilst Blanco, Clay, Garbosa & Sunny direct to homes via GDS USA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sNSJc0gdQy — Galgos del Sol (@GalgosdelSol) June 7, 2023

Five least expensive dog breeds to buy

Here are the most affordable dog breeds that, on average, can be purchased outright:

Greyhound – £600 Lurcher – £647 Bedlington Terrier – £800 Jack Russell – £884 Presa Canario – £886

20 most affordable dog breeds to own in the UK

Here are the 20 most affordable dog breeds to own in the UK ( Sambla) (Image: Sambla)

The dog breed with the most affordable ownership cost is the miniature yet charming Patterdale Terrier.

With a 13.5 year life expectancy, these adorable dogs don't need to be professionally groomed and will only cost £99 a year to feed - that is a real bargain.

The Border Terrier follows in second position with an average total ownership cost of £6365.

In the third spot, Jack Russells cost their owners £884 to buy on average, they don't need to be professionally groomed and their food bill typically works out to be £153 a year.

Animal charity Woodgreen spokesperson, Tatian Coelho, said: "The cost of owning a dog can vary greatly depending on the breed.

"Generally speaking, larger breeds tend to incur higher food bills, while breeds prone to medical issues such as Pugs and French Bulldogs may have higher insurance costs.”

She added: “We advise potential pet owners to do their research on the specific needs and potential costs associated with a particular breed before bringing a new furry companion into their home.

"This will ensure that they are fully prepared to provide the best care possible for their new pet.’’