The original 1997 film followed a group of unemployed friends in Sheffield who decide to form a male striptease act to make some money and help one of the characters keep joint custody of his son.

It made an impact around the world, grossing an incredible $258 million worldwide on just a $3.5 million budget, being nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and winning one for Best Original Musical or Comedy Score.

Whilst being a comedy, the film still touched on a lot of serious subjects, and that is set to continue with the series, which is being helmed by original writer Simon Beaufoy.

The group won't be going back to their striptease act, as the series will instead follow their lives a quarter of a century later having to still deal with tough times and find their way out of predicaments.

Lasting eight episodes, the series will be available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK.

The Full Monty TV series cast

Robert Carlyle as Gary 'Gaz' Schofield

Tom Wilkinson as Gerald Cooper

Mark Addy as Dave Horsefall

Steve Huison as Lomper

Paul Barber as Horse

Hugo Speer as Guy

Lesley Sharp as Jean Horsefall

William Snape as Nathan

John Hollingworth as James Warner

Lisa Allen as Kath

Paul Clayton as Dennis Godfrey

Dominic Sharkey as Cal

Tupele Dorgu as Yaz

Talitha Wing as Destiny

Aiden Cook as Twiglet

Phillip Rhys Chaudhary as Dilip Amagee

Jaxon Valentine as Sash

Arnold Oceng as Ant

Jamie Michie as Little Bill

When will The Full Monty arrive on Disney Plus?





The Full Monty is set to arrive on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 14 with all eight episodes dropping at once.