The Full Monty is a film that is a classic of British cinema, and the main cast has reunited for a TV series 26 years after the event.
The original 1997 film followed a group of unemployed friends in Sheffield who decide to form a male striptease act to make some money and help one of the characters keep joint custody of his son.
It made an impact around the world, grossing an incredible $258 million worldwide on just a $3.5 million budget, being nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and winning one for Best Original Musical or Comedy Score.
Whilst being a comedy, the film still touched on a lot of serious subjects, and that is set to continue with the series, which is being helmed by original writer Simon Beaufoy.
The group won't be going back to their striptease act, as the series will instead follow their lives a quarter of a century later having to still deal with tough times and find their way out of predicaments.
Lasting eight episodes, the series will be available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK.
The Full Monty TV series cast
- Robert Carlyle as Gary 'Gaz' Schofield
- Tom Wilkinson as Gerald Cooper
- Mark Addy as Dave Horsefall
- Steve Huison as Lomper
- Paul Barber as Horse
- Hugo Speer as Guy
- Lesley Sharp as Jean Horsefall
- William Snape as Nathan
- John Hollingworth as James Warner
- Lisa Allen as Kath
- Paul Clayton as Dennis Godfrey
Did it take much persuading of @RobertCarlyle_ to play Gaz again 🤔— BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) June 8, 2023
The Full Monty is back after 26 years! 🥹 Who's watched the original movie? 🙋♀️#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/PJ4qvfEpjR pic.twitter.com/pGnVLy1Zfu
- Dominic Sharkey as Cal
- Tupele Dorgu as Yaz
- Talitha Wing as Destiny
- Aiden Cook as Twiglet
- Phillip Rhys Chaudhary as Dilip Amagee
- Jaxon Valentine as Sash
- Arnold Oceng as Ant
- Jamie Michie as Little Bill
When will The Full Monty arrive on Disney Plus?
The Full Monty is set to arrive on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 14 with all eight episodes dropping at once.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here