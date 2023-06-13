The Queen of Clean, 81, has said that the broadcaster needs to conduct a "full investigation", adding that some of its "shows thrive on bullying and being unkind".

The TV personality also weighed in on the recent news of This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield's resignation after he admitted an 'unwise but not illegal' affair with a young man on the show.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star commented: "Phillip should have been let go a long time ago, but ITV have allowed this kind of behaviour."

Former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star Kim Woodburn has called for a full investigation into ITV. ( Andrew Matthews/PA) (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Woodburn infamously clashed with her former 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemate Coleen Nolan during an appearance on Loose Women in August 2018.

Speaking to New! magazine, the presenter explained the 'recent talk of toxcity' at the broadcaster, has 'definitely brought back those feelings for' her.

She added: "I’ve been saying it all along and now I feel like I’m finally being proven right.

"ITV needs a full investigation - some of their shows thrive on bullying and being unkind."

Kim Woodburn felt 'exploited' by ITV for Loose Women appearance

Kim's clash with Coleen on Celebrity Big Brother took place weeks before her 'Loose Women' appearance.

ITV has said that Woodburn agreed to "on the understanding it was for a reconciliation with Coleen".

However, now, Kim insists that she was "exploited" by ITV in 2018, and has claimed that the channel should "provide a better duty of care".

She added: "'Loose Women' assured me they wanted an interview with me to put things right after 'Celebrity Big Brother'. Looking back now, I should have known something was wrong.

"ITV reassured me that it wouldn’t be a slagging match but that’s exactly what it was. Any time I’ve been on before there’s always been a live feed of the show in the dressing room - but this time there wasn’t.

Kim Woodburn's comments come weeks after Phillip Schofield resigned from This Morning. ( Bang Showbiz) (Image: Bang Showbiz)

"I felt exploited by ITV. I was being mocked. I was being laughed at, and no one intervened to stop it.

"My agent had to ask the head of 'Loose Women', ‘Are you going to do anything about it and check on her welfare?’ They then offered their psychologist to talk to me but I wasn’t comfortable talking to a stranger.

"ITV needs to provide a better duty of care. For me, being questioned like that was rubbing salt in the wound. Things should have been left alone.

"ITV lied to me under false pretences for nastiness and TV ratings. I was disgusted with everything."

In a statement to the publication, ITV responded: "As we said five years ago, Kim agreed to appear on the show on the understanding it was for a reconciliation with Coleen.

"Kim becoming upset was never the intention and the panel did endeavour to comfort her. Kim was offered and accepted support from ITV following the programme and Ofcom found the programme not to be in breach of the Broadcasting Code."