Schools with an 'inadequate' rating will be given more time to improve with the education standards body maintaining its one-word rating system.

Chief inspector Amanfa Speilman told BBC Breakfast that these changes represented an "important step".

What is Ofsted and what does it do?





Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills, and is a non-ministerial government department which reports to Parliament.

The main job of Ofsted is to ensure that educational bodies for children in England are performing to a high standard.

The body publishes reports on the quality of education and management at schools on a regular basis, gathering its information from inspections.

Why are changes being introduced by Ofsted?





Changes have been announced in how Oftsed assesses English schools following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry who took her own life.

This happened after her school (Caversham Primary School in Reading) was marked 'good' in every category except for leadership and management which was ranked as 'inadequate'.

Oftsed has been under pressure from teaching unions and the party Labour as well as Ruth Perry's family to change.

Calls have been made to do away with the one-word appraisals with chief inspector, Amanda Spielman saying this "wouldn't really solve the underlying discomfort".

What changes have been announced by Ofsted?





Ofsted has announced a number of changes to how it assesses schools:

Schools will continue to be graded 'inadequate' if inspectors raise issues around how children are kept safe but these schools will be revisited within three months to allow them to improve.

From September 2023, schools will be given more information and guidance on what is expected when it comes to keeping children safe, record keeping and staff training.

When discussing weaknesses, inspectors will reference the school and not individuals.

Schools will be given more information about the timing of inspections.

The body's complaints system will be changed so that complaints can be raised to an independent adjudicator at an earlier stage.

